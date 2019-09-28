PIERRE, SD. – The Pierre Governor football team rolled to a 72-0 win over Spearfish Friday night in Spearfish. Garrett Stout had a hand in 7 touchdowns in the first half as the threw for 4 and ran for 3 more. Cade Hinkle intercepted two passes on back to back plays and returned both for touchdowns in the third quarter. The Governors amassed nearly 575 yards in total offense and Spearfish was held to negative yards in the games. Pierre improves to 5-0 on the season as they travel to Huron to face the Tigers next Friday in a rematch of last year’s State Championship game.