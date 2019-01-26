Govs Remain Unbeaten

HURON, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team remained unbeaten in duals this season as they recorded a 57-12 ESD win over Huron ON Friday in Huron. The Governors won 11 of 14 matches on the night including 3 by pin. The Governors also won 3 matches by forfeit and a pair of technical fall wins on the night. Pierre wrestles in the Brookings Invitational on Saturday.

Pierre T.F. Riggs (PTFR) 57.0 Huron (HURO) 12.0

106: Nate Williams (PTFR) over (HURO) (For.) 113: Kahlor Hindman (PTFR) over Will Radke (HURO) (Fall 5:42) 120: Daniel Tafoya (PTFR) over Cole Ochsner (HURO) (MD 14-2) 126: Jace Bench-Bresher (PTFR) over (HURO) (For.) 132: Tyson Johnson (PTFR) over (HURO) (For.) 138: Jack Van Camp (PTFR) over Chipper Shillingstad (HURO) (Dec 7-6) 145: Cade Hinkle (PTFR) over Daynon Huber (HURO) (TF 17-2 6:00) 152: Tyson Lien (HURO) over Lee Snyder (PTFR) (Dec 8-1) 160: TahJae Jenkins Harris (HURO) over Jaret Clarke (PTFR) (Fall 3:11) 170: Maguire Raske (PTFR) over Matthew Katz (HURO) (Dec 10-3) 182: Gabriel Rieger (HURO) over Garrett Leesman (PTFR) (Dec 5-4) 195: Gage Gehring (PTFR) over Devyn Balster (HURO) (Inj. [time]) 220: James Lees (PTFR) over Parker Broer (HURO) (Fall 4:47) 285: Preston Taylor (PTFR) over Sebastian Cardona (HURO) (Fall 0:42)