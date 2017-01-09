Govs Rated Second in Class A Dual Wrestling Ratings

  • Home > 
January 9, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (dakotagrappler.com)

 

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team is rated number 2 in the Class A wrestling dual ratings of the season.  The team that beat the Governors in December on criteria, Aberdeen Central holds down the top spot in the poll.  Sturgis moved up 3 spots in the poll this week and is rated number 3 while Watertown and Rapid City Central each dropped one spot int he poll and is rated 4th and 5th respectivly.

RANK – TEAM (RECORD) – LAST WEEK (CHANGE)
#1 Aberdeen Central (7-1) – #1 (even)
#2 Pierre T.F. Riggs (9-4) – #2 (even)
#3 Sturgis Brown (3-2) – #6 (up 3)
#4 Watertown (9-1) – #3 (down 1)
#5 RC Central (7-3) – #4 (down 1)
#6 Huron (5-4) – #5 (down 1)
#7 RC Stevens (2-1) – #8 (up 1)
#8 Vermillion (12-1) – #7 (down 1)
#9 Brookings (3-2) – #9 (even)
#10 Harrisburg (6-3) – #10 (even)
#11 Madison (7-4) – #11 (even)
#12 Brandon Valley (4-2) – #12 (even)


