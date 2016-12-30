Govs Rally for Road Win in Watertown

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governors put a horrific first half behind and came out of the locker room at halftime where things began to click. The Governors won on the road as they downed Watertown 51-37 in an ESD Conference Basketball contest on Thursday night. Pierre (1-1, 1-1) scored just 15 points in the first half and trailed by 10 at the break. But the Govs came out in the second half and put the defensive breaks on by outscoring Watertown 17-0 in the third quarter to take a 32-25 lead into the 4th. Pierre kept the pressure on in the 4th outscoring Watertown 19-12 to win their first game of the season. The Governors are back in action next Friday and Saturday when they travel to Yankton and Sioux Falls O’Gorman.