Govs Lose Twice on Tennis Courts

April 12, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor tennis team had a tough day on the tennis court on Thursday. The Governors were beaten twice bu Rapid City Stevens 9-0 and the were beaten by Aberdeen Central The Governors dual record drops to 3 and 2 on the season.

RC Stevens def Pierre 9-0

1S: Pfingston def Wernsmann(P) 6-1 6-1

2S: Ellis def Warne (P) 6-2 6-0

3S: Anderson def G Judson(P) 6-0 6-0

4S: Tang def Adam(P) 6-0 6-0

5S: Segrist def Hanson (P) 6-1 6-0

6S: Studer def Leingang(P) 6-1

1D: Pfingston & Ellis def Wernsmann & Hanson (P) 6-0 6-2

2D: Anderson & Segrist def Warne & Adam (P) 6-1 6-0

3D: Tang & Studer def Judson & Judson (P) 6-2 6-0

Aberdeen Central def Pierre 8-1

1S: Margolies def Wernsmann(P) 6-1 6-0

2S: Miller def Warne (P) 6-0 6-1

3S: Reierson def G Judson(P) 6-1 6-4

4S: Adam(P) def Hartze 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 10-3

5S: Goetz def Hanson (P) 6-2 6-0

6S: Justin Tepley def Leingang(P) 7-6 7-5

1D: Margolies & Hartze def Wernsmann & Hanson (P) 6-3 6-2

2D: Reierson & Miller def Warne & Adam (P) 6-1 6-2

3D: Goetz & Gonsor def Judson & Judson (P) 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 10-6


