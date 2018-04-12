Govs Lose Twice on Tennis Courts

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor tennis team had a tough day on the tennis court on Thursday. The Governors were beaten twice bu Rapid City Stevens 9-0 and the were beaten by Aberdeen Central The Governors dual record drops to 3 and 2 on the season. RC Stevens def Pierre 9-0 1S: Pfingston def Wernsmann(P) 6-1 6-1 2S: Ellis def Warne (P) 6-2 6-0 3S: Anderson def G Judson(P) 6-0 6-0 4S: Tang def Adam(P) 6-0 6-0 5S: Segrist def Hanson (P) 6-1 6-0 6S: Studer def Leingang(P) 6-1 1D: Pfingston & Ellis def Wernsmann & Hanson (P) 6-0 6-2 2D: Anderson & Segrist def Warne & Adam (P) 6-1 6-0 3D: Tang & Studer def Judson & Judson (P) 6-2 6-0 Aberdeen Central def Pierre 8-1 1S: Margolies def Wernsmann(P) 6-1 6-0 2S: Miller def Warne (P) 6-0 6-1 3S: Reierson def G Judson(P) 6-1 6-4 4S: Adam(P) def Hartze 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 10-3 5S: Goetz def Hanson (P) 6-2 6-0 6S: Justin Tepley def Leingang(P) 7-6 7-5 1D: Margolies & Hartze def Wernsmann & Hanson (P) 6-3 6-2 2D: Reierson & Miller def Warne & Adam (P) 6-1 6-2 3D: Goetz & Gonsor def Judson & Judson (P) 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 10-6

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.