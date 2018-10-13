Govs Lose Lead Late and Drop Game at Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor spotted Sioux Falls Roosevelt the first 26 points of the game before mounting comeback in a 39-34 setback to the Rough Riders Friday in Sioux Falls. Pierre scored 21 straight points in the second half to take a 34-33 lead before Brady Dannenbring scored on a 1 yard run in the closing minute and a half to end a 2 game losing skid. The Governors turned the ball over 7 times in the game to offset Garret Stout throwing 5 touchdown passes in the game. The loss ended the Governors 6 game inning streak as their record fell to 6-2 on the season. Pierre wraps up the regular season with a contest against Aberdeen Central on Thursday night.