Govs Lead the Class 11AA All State Football Team

PIERRE, S.D. – Six members of the State Class 11AA Football Champion Pierre Governors were named to the Class 11AA All State Football team on Thursday. Leading the way was junior quarterback Garrett Stout. Stout went 94-of-161 for 1487 yards and 17 touchdowns through the air. He also rushed for 1155 yards and eight touchdowns on 144 carries. On defense, Stout had 39 tackles and three interceptions from his defensive back position. Fullback Gage Gehring ran for 219 yards and five touchdowns on 41 carries. He also had 22 catches for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Gehring had 82 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss from the linebacker spot. Wide Reciever Zane Schuchard, a first year starter for the Govs, had 16 catches for 335 yards and six touchdowns. Tight End Jack Maher had 37 catches for 621 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 169 rushing yards on 31 rushing attempts for three touchdowns. Defensively, Maher had 57 tackles, 16 of which were for loss, seven sacks, a pick six and a blocked punt for a touchdown. He is the Pierre record holder in touchdown pass receptions. Defensive End Grey Zabel had 32 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and five sacks on defense. He was also the center of a Govs team that averaged around 37 points per game. And Nose Tackle Nathan Schnabel had 18 tackles this season, including two tackles for loss. He started 24 straight games at nose tackle for the Govs. Players named to the Honorable Mention team from Pierre were Jace Wernsmann, Cade Hinkle and Gunnar Gehring. Gage Gehring, Schuchard, Maher and Schnabel are seniors. Stout, Grey Zabel and Hinkle who are juniors and Gunnar Gehring who is a sophomore.