Govs Hold On in Aberdeen

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor basketball team built a 20 point lead early in the third period and then held on for a 70-64 win over Aberdeen Central Tuesday night in ESD basketball. The Governors raced to a 46-31 halftime lead by outscoring the Golden Eagles 30-13 in the second period. But the Golden Eagles cut the Governor lead to two with 18 seconds left at 66-64 but Peyton Zabel scored 4 straight free throws to provide the Governors with the 6 point win. Zabel finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Brad Dean had 25 to lead the Governors and Sam Edman finished with 12 points. Cole Bergan led Aberdeen Central with 25 points and 11 rebounds while Cannon Hannigan had 14. The Governors sweep the regular season series from Aberdeen and improved to 7-7 on the season. Aberdeen fell to 6-8 with the loss. Pierre host Watertown on Friday in their next game which will be covered by RIVER 927-FM with coverage beginning at 6:30 pm.