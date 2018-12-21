Govs Hammered at O’Gorman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls O’Gorman led from start to finish as they hammered the Pierre Governors 77-40 Friday in Sioux Falls. The Knights started pulling away late in the first quarter and built a 15 point halftime lead. They withstood a rally in the 3rd quarter that saw the Govs trail by 12 and had he ball. But two turnovers that resulted in 4 points and never led by less than 16 the rest the way, Akoi Akoi led the O’Gorman scoring with 16npointsand Jeremy Jones added 14. Gray Zabel was the only double figure scorer with 12. O’Gorman outrebounded the Governors and shot 29 of 54 from the field and had 7 3-pointers. Pierre shot 25 percent from the field going 10 of 24. Pierre falls to 2-2 on the season and are off until January 4th when they travel to Rapid City.