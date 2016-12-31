Govs Go 0-3 at The Clash on Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team lost all 3 dual matches it wrestled Friday at the “The Clash” wrestling tournament in Rochester, Minnesota. The Governors dropped a 47-13 decision to Apple Valley. Minnesota in their first match of the day in pool matches. Owatonna, Minnesota then downed the Governors 38-36. In the 7th place match in the pool, the Govs dropped a 34-29 dual to Foley, Minnesota, Lincoln and Will Turman won all 3 of their matches as did Micheal Lusk as did Spencer Sarringer. The Govs wrestle 3 more matches today at “The Clash” beginning at 9 am.