Govs Go 0-3 at The Clash on Friday

Gov Wrestling
December 31, 2016
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team lost all 3 dual matches it wrestled Friday at the “The Clash” wrestling tournament in Rochester, Minnesota.  The Governors dropped a 47-13 decision to Apple Valley. Minnesota in their first match of the day in pool matches.  Owatonna, Minnesota then downed the Governors 38-36.  In the 7th place match in the pool, the Govs dropped a 34-29 dual to Foley, Minnesota,  Lincoln and Will Turman won all 3 of their matches as did Micheal Lusk as did Spencer Sarringer.  The Govs wrestle 3 more matches today at “The Clash” beginning at 9 am.


