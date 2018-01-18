Govs Fall to Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. – Sturgis outscored the Pierre Governors 20-9 in the 4th quarter including a 3-2 run to close the game in a 65-53 win over the Governors Thursday night in Sturgis. Garrett Stout scored a season 18 points Peyton Zabel added 16 to pace the Govs who got a combined 16 points from the rest of the team. Dawson Gueke had 16 to pace Sturgis while Conner Crane had 15 and Ryan Garland added 12. The loss drops the Governors record to 2 and 8 as they turn around and head to Watertown for a game Friday night.