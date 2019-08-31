Govs Drop Volleyball Opener

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor volleyball team fell in 34 games to Rapid City Central in the season opener for both teams Friday night in Pierre. The Cobblers prevailed 25-17, 25-21, 16-25, 25-21. Kodi Severyn led Pierre with 13 kills, Regan Wiebe had 11 and Josi Stephens had 10 to lead the Pierre offense, Miah Kienholz had 45 assists and Kenzie Kuxhaus lead the way with 21 digs while Hannh Jeromw had 11. At the net, Addy Smith had 6 blocks while Kienholz and Emry Heiss has 4 apiece. The Governors will return to the court with an afternoon game against Rapid City Stevens Saturday afternoon. Varsity Math is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm. Coverage of the match can be found on RIVER 927-FM.