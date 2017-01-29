Govs Drop Road Game at Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. – The Pierre Governors played with3rd ranked Brandon Valley for 3 quarters trqiling 44-41 going into the 4th quarter but the Lynx outscored the Govs 23-9 in the final stanza to claim a 67-50 win over Pierre Saturday in Brandon. Drew Jurgens led the Lynx with 15 points while Spencer Grage added 12. Cade Terveer chipped in with 9 points for the Lynx who improved to 12-2 on the season. Brad Dean had 20 points to lead the Govs while Peyton Zabel had 12 before fouling out with nearly 3.5 minutes left in the 4th quarter. The Governors outrebounded the taller Lynx 29-25 but turned the ball over 11 times to 6 for Brandon Valley. Pierre fell to 5 and 6 with the loss as they host Mitchell Friday before going back on the road to Harrisburg on Saturday. Both of those games will be heard on RIVER 927 beginning at 6:30 pm on Friday and 4:30 pm on Saturday.