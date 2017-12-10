Govs Defend RC Invitational Wrestling Tournament Title

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team repeated as champions of the Rapid City Invitational Wrestling tournament that wrapped up Saturday. The Governors had 2 champions in the tournament as the Turman brothers, Lincoln and Williams both won championship matches at 120 and 132 lbs. Jace Bench-Presser and Micheal Lusk got to the championship match of 113 and 145 lbs. before losing and settling for runner up. The other Governor place winners were Austin Senger who finished 3rd at 160 lbs. Hayden Schaffer was 5th at 106 and Jack Van Camp was 6th at 126. Price Dyk had a 7th place finish at 285. The Governors scored 214 points to edge out Rapid City Stevens with 211 for the team title. Rapid City Central was a distant third with 169.50. The championship was a 3rd title in the last 5 years for the Governors.

2017 Rapid City Invitational Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs

106 – Will Van Camp (0-2) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Gabe Skustad (Chamberlain) 7-4 won by fall over Will Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 0-2 (Fall 3:26)

Cons. Round 1 – Will Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-5 won by fall over Will Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 0-2 (Fall 2:07)

106 – Hayden Shaffer (6-5) placed 5th and scored 18.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Eli Fischer (Milbank) 9-0 won by major decision over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-5 (MD 11-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-5 won by fall over Will Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 0-2 (Fall 2:07)

Cons. Round 3 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-5 won by fall over Wyatt Hansen (Williston) 4-3 (Fall 1:32)

Cons. Round 4 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-5 won by major decision over Alex Mentzer (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 6-5 (MD 10-0)

Cons. Round 5 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-5 won by fall over Brandon Otte (Lennox) 8-6 (Fall 0:47)

Cons. Semi – Cael Larson (Rapid City Central) 11-1 won by major decision over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-5 (MD 14-4)

5th Place Match – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-5 won by fall over Gabe Skustad (Chamberlain) 7-4 (Fall 2:26)

113 – Jace Bench-Bresher (8-1) placed 2nd and scored 25.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 8-1 won by fall over Claudia Promschmidt (Williston) 0-2 (Fall 0:20)

Champ. Round 2 – Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 8-1 won by fall over Tristen Fierbach (Spearfish) 2-3 (Fall 1:55)

Quarterfinal – Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 8-1 won by major decision over Domanic Hartley (Worland) 3-3 (MD 15-4)

Semifinal – Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 8-1 won by decision over Riley Williams (Lennox) 9-4 (Dec 7-2)

1st Place Match – Reese Osborne (Sheridan) 5-0 won by decision over Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 8-1 (Dec 6-2)

120 – Lincoln Turman (9-0) placed 1st and scored 29.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Lincoln Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-0 won by fall over Sal Centore (Douglas) 2-4 (Fall 0:28)

Champ. Round 2 – Lincoln Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-0 won by fall over Keaton Bissonnette (Hot Springs) 3-6 (Fall 0:23)

Quarterfinal – Lincoln Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-0 won by major decision over Kyler Bauder (Mitchell) 7-3 (MD 10-0)

Semifinal – Lincoln Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-0 won by decision over Collin Powell (Chamberlain) 7-2 (Dec 0-0)

1st Place Match – Lincoln Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-0 won by decision over Jacob Moore (Aberdeen Central) 5-1 (Dec 3-0)

126 – Jack Van Camp (7-4) placed 6th and scored 14.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 7-4 won by fall over Colby Gillen (Mitchell) 0-2 (Fall 0:39)

Champ. Round 2 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 7-4 won by decision over Daynon Huber (Huron) 8-4 (Dec 4-2)

Quarterfinal – Kyle Burwick (Hettinger) 14-0 won by tech fall over Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 7-4 (TF-1.5 3:06 (15-0))

Cons. Round 4 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 7-4 won by fall over Kale Corley (Newcastle) 5-3 (Fall 2:35)

Cons. Round 5 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 7-4 won by major decision over Kadyn Kraye (Rapid City Central) 7-7 (MD 11-0)

Cons. Semi – Cody BeVier (Rapid City Stevens) 6-1 won by major decision over Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 7-4 (MD 10-2)

5th Place Match – Dylan Anderson (Natrona) 4-2 won by decision over Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 7-4 (Dec 4-2)

132 – William Turman (5-0) placed 1st and scored 29.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – William Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 5-0 won by fall over Cody Homan (Hill City) 3-4 (Fall 1:08)

Champ. Round 2 – William Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 5-0 won by fall over Hayden Crow (Sheridan) 2-2 (Fall 0:32)

Quarterfinal – William Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 5-0 won by major decision over TJ Morrison (Rapid City Central) 12-4 (MD 13-2)

Semifinal – William Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 5-0 won by decision over Arsenio Lemus (Laramie) 4-2 (Dec 9-5)

1st Place Match – William Turman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 5-0 won by decision over Spencer Stockman (Rapid City Stevens) 6-1 (Dec 4-3)

138 – Cade Hinkle (4-4) place is unknown and scored 8.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 4-4 won by fall over Daniel Gleason (Douglas) 0-4 (Fall 1:50)

Champ. Round 2 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 4-4 won by fall over Cole Gehrke (Mitchell) 6-5 (Fall 2:31)

Quarterfinal – Chipper Shillingstad (Huron) 11-1 won by major decision over Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 4-4 (MD 19-10)

Cons. Round 4 – Chance Davis (Bismarck Legacy) 14-2 won by fall over Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 4-4 (Fall 4:57)

145 – Michael Lusk (7-1) placed 2nd and scored 23.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Michael Lusk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 7-1 won by decision over Kody Hagen (Hot Springs) 9-3 (Dec 8-6)

Champ. Round 2 – Michael Lusk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 7-1 won by fall over Nick Preble (Rapid City Central) 5-5 (Fall 1:32)

Quarterfinal – Michael Lusk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 7-1 won by decision over Trevor Stene (Beresford/Alcester Hudson) 9-5 (Dec 9-3)

Semifinal – Michael Lusk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 7-1 won by major decision over Wren Jacobs (Sturgis) 11-3 (MD 9-1)

1st Place Match – Devin Steidler (Bismarck) 13-0 won by decision over Michael Lusk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 7-1 (Dec 4-3)

145 – Lee Snyder (3-2) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Carlos Yanes (Huron) 3-7 won by fall over Lee Snyder (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 3-2 (Fall 3:15)

Cons. Round 1 – Lee Snyder (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 3-2 won by fall over Logan Halma (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 2-4 (Fall 2:05)

Cons. Round 2 – Lee Snyder (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 3-2 won by fall over Gavin Durfee (Newcastle) 2-4 (Fall 0:18)

Cons. Round 3 – Kalel Worischek (Hill City) 6-4 won by decision over Lee Snyder (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 3-2 (Dec 8-5)

152 – Barry Browning (6-4) placed 7th and scored 9.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Barry Browning (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Nate Allen (Rapid City Stevens) 12-4 won by decision over Barry Browning (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-4 (Dec 7-3)

Cons. Round 2 – Barry Browning (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-4 won by fall over Dylan Lieser (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 1-4 (Fall 0:41)

Cons. Round 3 – Barry Browning (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-4 won by fall over Greg George (Spearfish) 4-3 (Fall 4:45)

Cons. Round 4 – Barry Browning (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-4 won by decision over Colton Jackson (Douglas) 6-2 (Dec 9-6)

Cons. Round 5 – Nate Allen (Rapid City Stevens) 12-4 won by decision over Barry Browning (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-4 (Dec 4-2)

7th Place Match – Barry Browning (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-4 won by decision over Tanner Skaare (Rapid City Central) 6-8 (Dec 3-1)

160 – Austin Senger (9-1) placed 3rd and scored 26.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Senger (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-1 won by fall over Jaredon Dosch (Belle Fourche) 2-2 (Fall 2:26)

Champ. Round 2 – Austin Senger (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-1 won by fall over Stone Durham (St. Thomas More) 9-3 (Fall 1:45)

Quarterfinal – Austin Senger (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-1 won by forfeit over Jaren Puhlman (Sturgis) 5-5 (For.)

Semifinal – Briggs Havlik (Mitchell) 8-1 won by decision over Austin Senger (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-1 (Dec 3-1)

Cons. Semi – Austin Senger (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-1 won by fall over Thomas Scheett (Bismarck Legacy) 7-5 (Fall 0:57)

3rd Place Match – Austin Senger (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-1 won by fall over Stone Durham (St. Thomas More) 9-3 (Fall 1:51)

170 – Logan Meyer (2-6) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Logan Meyer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 2-6 won by fall over Zach Hale (Rapid City Stevens) 0-2 (Fall 0:17)

Champ. Round 2 – Parker Wahl (Bismarck) 10-2 won by fall over Logan Meyer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 2-6 (Fall 0:25)

Cons. Round 2 – Logan Meyer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 2-6 won by fall over Jacob Murphy (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 4-5 (Fall 1:31)

Cons. Round 3 – Dillon Stoebner (Aberdeen Central) 5-4 won by tech fall over Logan Meyer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 2-6 (TF-1.5 3:07 (16-1))

170 – Maguire Raske (4-4) place is unknown and scored 8.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 4-4 won by fall over Jacob Murphy (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 4-5 (Fall 0:20)

Champ. Round 2 – Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 4-4 won by fall over Isaac Watson (Mandan) 2-9 (Fall 0:35)

Quarterfinal – Isaac Anderson (Hettinger) 11-5 won by fall over Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 4-4 (Fall 5:59)

Cons. Round 4 – Riley Mitchell (Thunder Basin) 6-2 won by major decision over Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 4-4 (MD 9-1)

182 – James Lees (0-3) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jonathan Ramirez (Thunder Basin) 2-2 won by major decision over James Lees (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 0-3 (MD 12-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 5-2 won by decision over James Lees (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 0-3 (Dec 8-4)

195 – Gage Gehring (5-3) place is unknown and scored 7.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gage Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 5-3 won by fall over Jackson Witte (Rapid City Central) 7-4 (Fall 1:45)

Champ. Round 2 – Matthew Kaylor (Bismarck Legacy) 16-1 won by tech fall over Gage Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 5-3 (TF-1.5 4:00 (18-1))

Cons. Round 2 – Gage Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 5-3 won by fall over Gabriel Rieger (Huron) 5-4 (Fall 4:30)

Cons. Round 3 – Evan Hehr (Spearfish) 4-3 won by fall over Gage Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 5-3 (Fall 3:18)

220 – Gunnar Gehring (2-2) place is unknown and scored 5.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gunnar Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 2-2 won by decision over Ruger Forester (Chamberlain) 4-3 (Dec 6-2)

Champ. Round 2 – Yahav Shraiber (Natrona) 3-2 won by fall over Gunnar Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 2-2 (Fall 1:03)

Cons. Round 2 – Gunnar Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 2-2 won by fall over Michael Streeter (Belle Fourche) 0-2 (Fall 3:17)

Cons. Round 3 – Waylon Marshall (Todd County) 5-2 won by decision over Gunnar Gehring (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 2-2 (Dec 8-5)

285 – Pryce Dyk (6-4) placed 7th and scored 13.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Pryce Dyk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-4 won by fall over Destin YellowWolf (Sioux Falls Washington) 3-3 (Fall 1:53)

Champ. Round 2 – Pryce Dyk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-4 won by decision over Thomas Fischer (Lennox) 5-2 (Dec 4-0)

Quarterfinal – Kaden Johnson (Aberdeen Central) 8-1 won in sudden victory – 1 over Pryce Dyk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-4 (SV-1 3-1)

Cons. Round 4 – Pryce Dyk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-4 won by fall over Caleb Dagel (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 2-2 (Fall 3:05)

Cons. Round 5 – Zechariah Patterson (Rapid City Stevens) 10-5 won by decision over Pryce Dyk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-4 (Dec 8-2)

7th Place Match – Pryce Dyk (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-4 won by fall over Marcus Glick (Thunder Basin) 3-3 (Fall 2:23)