Govs and Lady Govs Postponed Games Tonight Rescheduled

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor and Lady Governor basketball games with Mitchell that were postponed tonight have been rescheduled. Pierre Riggs High School Athletic Director Brian Moser says the Lady Governors game with Mitchell in Pierre has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 12th with game times the same. Preliminary games at 4 pm and the varsity game at 7 pm.

The Governors boys game with Mitchell at the Corn Palace has been rescheduled to Saturday, February 23rd and will now be the final game of the regular season. Game times have been set at 10 am for the preliminary game and 1 pm for the varsity game.