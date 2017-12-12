Govs and Lady Govs Lose to Harrisburg

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor basketball team dropped a 5638 verdict to Harrisburg and the Governors boys dropped a 74-30 verdict to the Harrisburg boys in Harrisburg on Tuesday night. In the boys game, Pierre fell behind 15-0 before scoring and never got closer in the game. Harrisburg led from start to finish in their season opener. in the boys game Gray Zabel scored 10 points to lead the Governors. Harrisburg had 3 players in double figures. Harrisburg also had 3 double figure scorers in the girls game. The Governors and Lady Governors travel to Yankton for a doubleheader on Saturday.