Govs and Lady Govs Drop Games at Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D – The Pierre Lady Governors shot just 25 percent from the field and 10 percent from3-point range as they dropped a 56-39 contest to the Brookings Bobcats Saturday in Brookings. The Lady Govs scored the first two points of the game before Brookings came back with 11 unanswered points to take lead they would not relinquish. Michela Jewitt led the Bobcats with 13 points. Baily Tetzlaff added 12 points and10 rebounds. Maddie Rienke had 13 to pace the Lady Gov who fell to 6-3 on the season. Brooking improved to 5 and 5 with the win.

Brookings outscored Pierre 18-10 in the third quarter to break open a tight game to post a 59-38 win over the Governors in boys basketball Saturday in Brookings. The Governor trailed by 7 at half time after a 7-7 first quarter tie. Josh Moes led Brookings with 20 points and Brennan Carlson added 19. The Governors got 16 points from Brad Dean as Pierre shot just 11 percent from beyond the 3 point line and just 34 percent on the game. With the loss the Governors saw their 3 game winning streak snapped and dropped to 4 and 5 on the season. Pierre travels to Rapid City to face Rapid City Steven on Tuesday in a game that e covered on RIVER 927-FM.