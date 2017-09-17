Govs and Lady Govs Cross Country Competes at Huron

HURON, S.D. – The Pierre Governor and Lady Governor cross country teams competed in Huron on Saturday at the Huron Invitational. Running on a wet course due to a thunderstorm passing through the Huron area at starting time of the race, the Governors scored 217 points to finish 9ah. a Caleb Lusk had a 20th place finish for the top Governor run of the day. Lusk finished in a time of 17:35.36. The Lady Govs scored 194 to finish 8th as a team. Kyla Keyes had the top performance for the Lady Governors with a 31st place finish in a time of 20:38.41. To view the results of the varsity match, click on the link below.

results v boys 2017 Huron results v girls 2017 Huron