Govs and Lady Gov Soccer

PIERRE, S.D. – following a 2-0 win over Rapid City Stevens on Friday the PIERRE Lady Governors dame up with a 2-0 win over Rapid City Central in Saturday. Janaina Zanin scored a pair of goals for the Lady Govs in the 58th and 70th minutes of the contest to improve to 6-0-1 on the season. The Governors continued to struggle on offense getting shut out once. Pierre lost to Rapid City Stevens 3-0 on Friday but picked up their first win of the season on Saturday Turner Starr scored the game’s lone goal in a 1-0 win over Rapid City Central. The win was the Governors first of the year and they improved to 1-6-0 on the season. Pierre will host Yankton Tuesday in the final game of a four game home stand.