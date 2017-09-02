Govs and Lady Gov Soccer Both Shutout

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The high powered offense of the Pierre Lady Governor soccer team got shutdown Friday in Rapid City as the Rapid City Stevens Raiders defeated the Lady Governors 2-0 Friday in Rapid City. Stevens, the number 1 team in the state held number 3 Pierre scoreless for the first time since sanctioned soccer began in South Dakota. The Governor offensive woes continued as well as they were shutout 3-0 by the Raiders. It marked the second consecutive game that Pierre failed to score. The Lady Govs record fell to 4-1-1 with the loss while the Governors record is now 1-4-1 on the season. Both teams are in action again today as they face Rapid City Central. The girls game will be at noon central time and the boys match follows at 2 pm central time.