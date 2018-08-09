Gov/Lady Gov Soccer Ready for Season Opener

PIERRE, S.D. – The fall sports season gets underway on Friday for Pierre Governor and Lady Governor sports. The Governor and Lady Governor soccer teams open their season on Friday hosting Brandon Valley at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Fields. The Lady Governors will begin defense of their State Class AA Championship of a year ago. Head coach Sydney Zanin says that Brandon Valley has improved over the course of the last few years in soccer and he expects an even more improved team coming into Pierre.

The Governor boys will be looking to turn around a dismal season last year that saw them win only 2 games and fail to make the high School playoffs for the first time. Second year head coach Sean Blanchette says that Brandon Valley will be a good opening match for a squad that coach Blanchette hopes will be improved this year.

The Lady Govs and Brandon Valley girls game will be played at 4 pm simultaneously with the Governor boys JV match against Brandon Valley. At 6 pm the Lady Gov JV’s will play Brandon Valley while the Governor varsity and Brandon Valley begin their game at 6 pm.