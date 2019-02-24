Governors Wrestling Reign Ends

RAPID CITY, S.D. -The Pierre Governors Streak of 4 State straight state championships ended on Saturday with a second place finish at the State Class A Wrestling tournament in Rapid City. The Governors scored 133.5 and finished 29 points behind Champion Rapid City Stevens, The Governors for the first time did not have a single wrestler get to a championship match. Pierre did have 10 wrestlers place in the tournament with Cade Hinkle finishing 3rd at 145 and Gage Gehring finishing 3rd at 195. Jace Bench-Bresher was 4th at 126 for the highest place finishers. Pierre ends the season undefeated in duals with a Region 3A championship and outright ESD Championship. To view complete results of the Class A and B Wrestling tournament log onto the SDHSAA website.