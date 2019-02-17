Governors Win Region 3A Title Again

HURON, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling tam had two tournament champions and placed 13 wrestlers into next week’s State Class A high school wrestling tournament with a tournament championship in the Region 3A wrestling tournament Saturday in Huron. Maguire Raske and Gag Gehring won individual titles and the only weight class the Governors did not have a wrestler qualify was at 160 lbs. The combined Class A and B State Wrestling tournament is next Friday and Saturday in Rapid City where the Governors will be looking to win their 5th consecutive state Class A championship and the 7th in the last 8 years.

