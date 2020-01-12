Governors Win Mid Dakota Monster

PRESHO, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team won their first tournament of the season scoring 274 to win the Mid Dakota Monster Lyman Invitational that wrapped up Saturday in Presho. 24 teams took part in the tournament including Stanley County which finished 13th with a team score of 76. Pierre had 3 tournament champions with Blake Judson winning at 106, Jack Van Camp at 152 and Regan Bollweg at 195. In all the Governors had a total of 16 wrestlers place in the tournament as several weight classes had two divisions. The Governors return to dual action this week when they entertain Watertown and Huron on Friday in Pierre.

106

Blake Judson (18-5) placed 1st and scored 31.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Blake Judson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-5 won by fall over Blaise McGregor (Newell) 2-12 (Fall 0:14)

Champ. Round 2 – Blake Judson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-5 won by fall over Chancey Witt (Pine Ridge ) 1-8 (Fall 0:16)

Quarterfinal – Blake Judson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-5 won by fall over Dakota Buck (McCook Central/Montrose) 14-15 (Fall 0:53)

Semifinal – Blake Judson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-5 won by major decision over Maxton Brozik (Winner) 14-11 (MD 9-0)

1st Place Match – Blake Judson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-5 won by decision over Kasen Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte – Geddes) 19-5 (Dec 5-3)

106

Noah Williams (15-5) placed 3rd.

Champ. Round 1 – Noah Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 15-5 won by fall over Wesley Jacobs (Pine Ridge ) 12-6 (Fall 3:13)

Champ. Round 2 – Noah Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 15-5 won by tech fall over Joseph Yates (O`Neill) 3-4 (TF-1.5 4:59 (15-0))

Quarterfinal – Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 17-6 won by decision over Noah Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 15-5 (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Round 4 – Noah Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 15-5 won by major decision over Dylan McGregor (McCook Central/Montrose) 10-10 (MD 11-1)

Cons. Round 5 – Noah Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 15-5 won by decision over Josh Hoffman (Spearfish) 16-10 (Dec 6-0)

Cons. Semi – Noah Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 15-5 won by decision over Maxton Brozik (Winner) 14-11 (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match – Noah Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 15-5 won by major decision over Iden Myers (Kimball/White Lake/Platte – Geddes) 19-10 (MD 8-0)

113

Trey Lewis (16-9) placed 5th and scored 18.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Trey Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Trey Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-9 won by fall over Ethan Johnson (Kingsbury County) 5-8 (Fall 0:30)

Quarterfinal – Kyler Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte – Geddes) 16-6 won by decision over Trey Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-9 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 4 – Trey Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-9 won by fall over Mekhi Hayes (Lead-Deadwood) 2-2 (Fall 0:26)

Cons. Round 5 – Trey Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-9 won by fall over Colton Shelley (Belle Fourche) 14-10 (Fall 2:46)

Cons. Semi – Kaleb Osborn (Winner) 12-3 won by decision over Trey Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-9 (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match – Trey Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-9 won by major decision over John Jeffery (Spearfish) 11-11 (MD 10-0)

120

Kahlor Hindman (11-7) placed 4th and scored 18.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kahlor Hindman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Kahlor Hindman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-7 won by fall over Nate Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-6 (Fall 5:09)

Quarterfinal – Kahlor Hindman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-7 won by fall over Kellen Griffith (Lyman) 19-8 (Fall 5:11)

Semifinal – Ty Rainforth (O`Neill) 21-0 won by fall over Kahlor Hindman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-7 (Fall 5:53)

Cons. Semi – Kahlor Hindman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-7 won by decision over CLAYTON DULANY (Warner/Northwestern) 11-7 (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match – Dylan Zell (Kingsbury County) 15-5 won by decision over Kahlor Hindman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-7 (Dec 3-2)

120

Nate Williams (10-6) placed 6th.

Champ. Round 1 – Nate Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-6 won by fall over Chris Opbroek (Belle Fourche) 1-9 (Fall 0:09)

Champ. Round 2 – Kahlor Hindman (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 11-7 won by fall over Nate Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-6 (Fall 5:09)

Cons. Round 2 – Nate Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-6 won by fall over Kolton Hagen (Hot Springs) 1-4 (Fall 0:08)

Cons. Round 3 – Nate Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-6 won by fall over Owen Schreder (Belle Fourche) 1-2 (Fall 0:20)

Cons. Round 4 – Nate Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-6 won by fall over Lane Huls (McCook Central/Montrose) 8-11 (Fall 1:12)

Cons. Round 5 – Nate Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-6 won by fall over Kellen Griffith (Lyman) 19-8 (Fall 2:47)

Cons. Semi – Dylan Zell (Kingsbury County) 15-5 won by decision over Nate Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-6 (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match – CLAYTON DULANY (Warner/Northwestern) 11-7 won by forfeit over Nate Williams (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-6 (For.)

126

Chase Carda (13-3) placed 7th.

Champ. Round 1 – Chase Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-3 won by fall over Connor Callahan (Kingsbury County) 0-2 (Fall 1:03)

Champ. Round 2 – Chase Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-3 won by fall over Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) 18-5 (Fall 1:23)

Quarterfinal – Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte – Geddes) 17-5 won by decision over Chase Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-3 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 4 – Chase Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-3 won by decision over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 14-8 (Dec 7-4)

Cons. Round 5 – Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) 18-5 won by decision over Chase Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-3 (Dec 6-3)

7th Place Match – Chase Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-3 won by fall over Jaxon Johnson (Hill City) 12-8 (Fall 2:58)

126

Deegan Houska (16-11) placed 6th and scored 13.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Deegan Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Deegan Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-11 won by decision over Trey Frost (Stanley County) 9-8 (Dec 6-0)

Quarterfinal – Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 16-7 won by decision over Deegan Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-11 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Round 4 – Deegan Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-11 won by fall over Shilo Mowry (Lyman) 24-9 (Fall 0:32)

Cons. Round 5 – Deegan Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-11 won by fall over Jaxon Johnson (Hill City) 12-8 (Fall 3:48)

Cons. Semi – Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte – Geddes) 17-5 won in tie breaker – 1 over Deegan Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-11 (TB-1 7-2)

5th Place Match – Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 16-7 won by decision over Deegan Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 16-11 (Dec 1-0)

132

Jayden Wiebe (13-7) placed 5th and scored 15.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jayden Wiebe (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Jayden Wiebe (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-7 won by decision over Max Johnson (Lead-Deadwood) 14-7 (Dec 6-4)

Quarterfinal – Wyatt Talbott (Kimball/White Lake/Platte – Geddes) 19-4 won by decision over Jayden Wiebe (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-7 (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 4 – Jayden Wiebe (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-7 won by fall over Isiah Grimm (Sisseton) 5-4 (Fall 1:44)

Cons. Round 5 – Jayden Wiebe (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-7 won by decision over Max Johnson (Lead-Deadwood) 14-7 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Semi – Jared Harris (Bennett County) 19-3 won by decision over Jayden Wiebe (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-7 (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match – Jayden Wiebe (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 13-7 won by forfeit over Oscar Lopez (O`Neill) 18-6 (For.)

138

Tyson Johnson (20-10) placed 3rd and scored 19.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tyson Johnson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Tyson Johnson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-10 won by fall over Connor Adams (St. Thomas More) 3-10 (Fall 0:14)

Quarterfinal – Tyson Johnson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-10 won by tech fall over Alec Dobson (Kingsbury County) 16-6 (TF-1.5 5:43 (16-0))

Semifinal – Brady Thompson (O`Neill) 19-3 won by decision over Tyson Johnson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-10 (Dec 9-6)

Cons. Semi – Tyson Johnson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-10 won by decision over Kamron Pearman (Mobridge – Pollock) 6-7 (Dec 12-6)

3rd Place Match – Tyson Johnson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-10 won by decision over Alec Dobson (Kingsbury County) 16-6 (Dec 7-1)

145

Austin Foley (5-4) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Foley (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 5-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Iver Paul (Sunshine Bible Academy) 14-6 won by fall over Austin Foley (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 5-4 (Fall 3:13)

Cons. Round 2 – Austin Foley (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 5-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Sterling Sword (Custer) 14-8 won by fall over Austin Foley (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 5-4 (Fall 0:45)

145

Cade Hinkle (20-4) placed 2nd and scored 23.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-4 won by fall over Tucker Anderson (Kingsbury County) 10-10 (Fall 0:56)

Quarterfinal – Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-4 won by major decision over Chihaya Yamamoto (Red Cloud Indian School) 18-6 (MD 12-3)

Semifinal – Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-4 won by decision over Brennan Hanes (Custer) 19-7 (Dec 8-4)

1st Place Match – Max Sailor (Spearfish) 4-0 won by decision over Cade Hinkle (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-4 (Dec 7-5)

152

Jack Van Camp (20-4) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-4 won by fall over Logan Sauder (St. Thomas More) 10-11 (Fall 1:19)

Quarterfinal – Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-4 won by fall over Mason Pulse (McCook Central/Montrose) 16-9 (Fall 2:21)

Semifinal – Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-4 won by decision over Irail Griffin (Custer) 23-5 (Dec 12-7)

1st Place Match – Jack Van Camp (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-4 won by decision over Trevor Peters (Winner) 19-1 (Dec 10-9)

160

Jaret Clarke (6-7) place is unknown and scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jaret Clarke (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-7 won by fall over Isaac McManigal (Lyman) 3-11 (Fall 1:55)

Champ. Round 2 – Weston Ireland (Bennett County) 16-4 won by major decision over Jaret Clarke (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-7 (MD 17-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Jaret Clarke (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-7 won by fall over Alan Salinas (Hill City) 2-6 (Fall 2:37)

Cons. Round 3 – Jaret Clarke (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-7 won by fall over Trenton Two Hearts (Mobridge – Pollock) 4-12 (Fall 3:49)

Cons. Round 4 – Keaton Bissonnette (Hot Springs) 16-6 won by fall over Jaret Clarke (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 6-7 (Fall 0:43)

160

Daniel Tafoya (10-10) placed 8th.

Champ. Round 1 – Daniel Tafoya (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Daniel Tafoya (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-10 won by fall over Luke Bodine (St. Thomas More) 7-8 (Fall 1:24)

Quarterfinal – Spencer Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte – Geddes) 16-7 won by decision over Daniel Tafoya (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-10 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 4 – Daniel Tafoya (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-10 won by decision over Cade Bickerdyke (Belle Fourche) 9-13 (Dec 6-1)

Cons. Round 5 – Tucker Holzer (Mobridge – Pollock) 9-8 won by decision over Daniel Tafoya (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-10 (Dec 4-1)

7th Place Match – Keaton Bissonnette (Hot Springs) 16-6 won by fall over Daniel Tafoya (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-10 (Fall 0:36)

170

Maguire Raske (10-5) placed 4th and scored 19.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-5 won by fall over Ronnie Roubideaux (Todd County) 1-9 (Fall 0:22)

Quarterfinal – Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-5 won by fall over Joey Cole (Winner) 10-12 (Fall 3:05)

Semifinal – Gavin Holland (Kingsbury County) 9-2 won by decision over Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-5 (Dec 3-1)

Cons. Semi – Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-5 won by major decision over Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 16-7 (MD 9-0)

3rd Place Match – Micaiah Grace (Custer) 22-3 won by fall over Maguire Raske (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 10-5 (Fall 4:14)

182

Gavin Stotts (9-11) placed 7th and scored 12.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-11 won by fall over ashlynn abbey (Little Wound) 0-2 (Fall 0:06)

Champ. Round 2 – Derek Webster (Spearfish) 19-10 won by decision over Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-11 (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-11 won by major decision over Elijah Johnson (Bennett County) 4-11 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-11 won by fall over Stetson Shelbourn (Winner) 2-2 (Fall 0:15)

Cons. Round 4 – Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-11 won by decision over Chase Bickerdyke (Belle Fourche) 7-7 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 5 – Derek Webster (Spearfish) 19-10 won by fall over Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-11 (Fall 4:47)

7th Place Match – Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 9-11 won by decision over Brandon Scherich (Red Cloud Indian School) 14-6 (Dec 8-4)

195

Regan Bollweg (18-4) placed 1st and scored 25.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Regan Bollweg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Regan Bollweg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Regan Bollweg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-4 won by tech fall over Austin Hoiten (McCook Central/Montrose) 9-11 (TF-1.5 5:26 (17-1))

Semifinal – Regan Bollweg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-4 won by decision over TeeJay Atwood (Hot Springs) 17-6 (Dec 8-2)

1st Place Match – Regan Bollweg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 18-4 won by decision over Cade Entwisle (McCook Central/Montrose) 23-5 (Dec 7-3)

220

Jace Charron (3-8) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Demery Hood (Lower Brule) 2-2 won by fall over Jace Charron (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 3-8 (Fall 3:16)

Cons. Round 1 – Jace Charron (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 3-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Salvador Rodriguez (O`Neill) 7-12 won by fall over Jace Charron (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 3-8 (Fall 1:43)

220

Jacob Larson (20-9) placed 3rd and scored 19.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Larson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Jacob Larson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-9 won by fall over Salvador Rodriguez (O`Neill) 7-12 (Fall 1:37)

Quarterfinal – Jacob Larson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-9 won by major decision over Sydney Tubbs (Stanley County) 12-12 (MD 13-0)

Semifinal – Evan Hehr (Spearfish) 20-4 won by fall over Jacob Larson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-9 (Fall 1:34)

Cons. Semi – Jacob Larson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-9 won by decision over Kain Gilligan (Kingsbury County) 10-9 (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match – Jacob Larson (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 20-9 won by decision over Dante Bravo (Pine Ridge ) 12-3 (Dec 8-2)

285

Preston Taylor (17-4) placed 2nd and scored 23.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Preston Taylor (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 17-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Preston Taylor (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 17-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Preston Taylor (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 17-4 won by fall over Dylan Endres (Stanley County) 14-10 (Fall 0:58)

Semifinal – Preston Taylor (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 17-4 won by major decision over Colin Reif (McCook Central/Montrose) 25-5 (MD 18-8)

1st Place Match – Rob Lester (Lead-Deadwood) 20-2 won by fall over Preston Taylor (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 17-4 (Fall 1:08)

285

Wesley Harsma (8-6) placed 8th.

Champ. Round 1 – Wesley Harsma (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 8-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Wesley Harsma (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 8-6 won by fall over Louie Thiry (Lyman) 3-8 (Fall 0:48)

Quarterfinal – Colin Reif (McCook Central/Montrose) 25-5 won by fall over Wesley Harsma (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 8-6 (Fall 3:38)

Cons. Round 4 – Wesley Harsma (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 8-6 won by fall over Madesi Stedman (Hill City) 9-8 (Fall 1:41)

Cons. Round 5 – Dylan Endres (Stanley County) 14-10 won by decision over Wesley Harsma (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 8-6 (Dec 4-3)

7th Place Match – Kameron Styles (Kimball/White Lake/Platte – Geddes) 12-10 won by fall over Wesley Harsma (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 8-6 (Fall 4:59)