Governors Win Homecoming Game

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor football team was tied 7-7 t halftime but outscored Brooking 21-6 in the second half for a 28-13 homecoming win over the Bobcats Friday night in Pierre. Peyton Zabel ran 33 yards for a touchdown midway thru the 3rd quarter to give Pierre the lead they would not relinquish. After a Brookings touchdown on the ensuing drive, the extra point was missed as it hit the upright and the Govs still led 14-13. Zabel hit Garrett Stout for a 69 yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter and Zabel hit Jack Maher on a short touchdown pass in the 4th quarter for the Governors final touchdown pass of the game. Zabel connected with Gage Gehring in the second quarter on a 2 yard score. Brookings got a 64 yard touchdown run from Parker Beers in the first half. Pierre improves to 4-0 with the win. They travel to Harrisburg Tuesday night to play the second half of the suspended game on August 25. Pierre will then host Sturgis on Saturday night.
