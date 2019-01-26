Governors Win Brookings Wrestling Tournament

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team returned to the championship podum on Saturday as they captured the Les Tlustos Invitational Wrestling tournament hosed by Brookings. The Governors scored 209.5 to beat out runner up Rapid City Central 187. Mitchell was third with 170. The Governors won the tournament without having a tournament champion in an individual weight class. The Governors had 12 place winners and 4 wrestler getting to the championship of their individual weight class. Jace Bench-Bresher was second at 126. Jack Van Camp at 138, Cade Hinkle at 145 and Maguire Raske at 170 also had a runner up finish for the Governors.

Les Tlustos 2019 Tournament Results