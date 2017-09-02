Governors Win Big Over Yankton

PIERRE, S.D. – Peyton Zabel threw for 1 touchdown and rushed for two more as the Pierre Governors rallied from a 14-0 deficit to score 42 unanswered points in a 42-14 win over Yankton Friday night in Pierre. Yankton scored with 2 seconds remaining in the first quarter and then took a 14-0 lead with 8:32 remaining in the half before Pierre began their comeback. After Zabel scored his first rushing touchdown, the Governors returned two interceptions for touchdowns. The first one was a 98 yard interception returned by Garrett Stout and the second a 70 yard return by Jack Maher sending Pierre into the locker room with a 18-14 lead at halftime. Pierre dominated the second half when Michael Lusk ran 41 yards for q score and Zabel hit Jaden Jessop for a 18 yard score in the third quarter. Zabel added his second rushing touchdown on the night in the 4th quarter for the final Governor touchdown. Yankton had 3 interceptions and a fumble in the game that Pierre turned into scores. Pierre improved to 1 and 0 on the season while Yankton is 0 and 2. Pierre is at home again on Friday when they host Douglas.