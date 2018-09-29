Governors Win 5th Straight

STURGIS, S.D. – Jamie Raske ran for 4 first half touchdowns and the Pierre Governor defense recorded it’s second straight shutout as the Governors won their 5th straight downing Sturgis 35-0 Friday night in high school football. Raske scored all of his touchdowns on runs of 10 yards or less as Pierre built a 28-0 halftime lead. Garrett Stout added a 16 yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to Andrew Coverdale. Raske rushed for 192 yards for a season and career high as the governors had 353 yards of total offense on the night. With the win Pierre improved to 5 and 1 on the season. The Governors host Mitchell Friday.