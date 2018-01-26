Governors Upset Number 1 Harrisburg

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor basketball pulled off the biggest upset of the Class AA boys basketball season with a 74-58 win over top ranked Harrisburg Friday night at Riggs High Gym. The Governors outscored Harrisburg 28-8 in the 4th quarter to win their third game of the season. Peyton Able had 38 points and Garret Stout Added 16 in the Governor win. Nick Hoyt had 28 to pace the Tigers who lost their second straight game of the season. The Governors will host Mitchell on Tuesday.