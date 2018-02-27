Governors to Play Rapid City Stevens in Round of 16

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor basketball team is the number 16 seed in the very first Round of 16 basketball playoff and will travel to number 1 Seed Rapid City Stevens on Saturday for a berth in the State Class AA Boys Basketball tournament in Sioux Falls March 15 through the 17th. Stevens defeated Pierre 63-57 in early January in Pierre in their regular season matchup but the game was tied with 1 minute remaining before Stevens hit free throws to put the game away. Stevens is 16-3 on the season while the Governors enter the Round of 16 matchup with a 6 and 14 record. Tip off of the game will be at 7 pm central / 6 pm mountain time with coverage on RIVER 927-FM scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm.