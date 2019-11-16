Governors Three Peat

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Garrett Stout ran for 3 touchdowns, threw for one and returned a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown as the Pierre Governors downed Brookings 32-16 to win a third consecutive State Class 11AA Football Championship Friday in Brookings. The Governors finished undefeated for the first time in winning their 4th State High School Football title. Stout scored on a 1 yard run to finish off the initial 80 yard drive in the game. He threw a 17 yard touchdown pass to Regan Bollweg in the second quarter as Pierre took a 13-3 lead at halftime. Brookings took the second half kickoff on a 80 yard drive scoring a 3 yard touchdown run by Carter Eidem. But Stout returned the ensuing kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown that Pierre up 20-9 and they never led by less than double digits the rest of the way. Stout added a 23 yard run and a 7 yard run as Pierre surpassed the 700 point scored mark on the season. Gray Zabel was named the Most Valuable Lineman while Stout earned Most Valuable back and the Jim Langer MVP Player of the game award. The Governors will have a welcome home ceremony for the State Champions Monday at 6 pm at the Riggs High Gym.