Governors Third in Dual and 4th in Team Wrestling Ratings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team is rated 4th this week in the latest Class A wrestling ratings from dakotagrappler.com. The Governors have 111 points and trail top ranked Rapid City Stevens, Brandon Valley and Watertown in the team poll. In the dual poll, the Governors are third behind Rapid City Stevens and Watertown. Harrisburg is 4th int he dual poll followed by Sturgis. Dell Rapids, Madison and Brandon Valley round out the top 8. In the team poll, Rapid City Central is 5th behind the Governors. Sturgis, Chamberlain, Spearfish, Yankton and Sioux Falls Roosevelt round out the top 10 with Tea Area and Mitchell 11th and 12th in the ratings. In the individual ratings, Nash Hutmacher of Chamberlain continues to top the Class A 285 lb. ratings. The Governors have 10 wrestlers rated overall with Jack Van Camp at 152 the highest rated individual at number 3. Other Governors rated are Blake Judson 106, 5th: Deegan Houska 126, 8th: Jayden Weibe 132, 5th. Tyson Johnson 138, 5th. Cade Hinkle 145, 4th: Maguire Raske 170, 6th: Regan Bollweg 195, 5th: Jacob Larsen 220, 7th and Preston Taylor 285, 5th. To view the ratings both team and individual plus the Dynamite Dozen log onto the Dakota Grappler website at www.dakotagrappler.com.