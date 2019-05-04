Governors Sweep Doubleheader

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor Spring High School Club baseball team swept a doubleheader from Sioux Falls Washington Friday in Sioux Falls. The Governors won the opener 7-3 and then downed Washington 11-5 in the nightcap. Pierre improved it’s record to 9-3 with the sweep. In the opener the Governors scored 4 runs in the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie. Matt Lusk pitched 3 innings of scoreless relief to pick up pitching win. In the nightcap Coby Carr had 3 hits and Garrett Stout drove in 3 runs for the Governors while Maguire Raske pitched 4 innings and struck out 5. Lusk also pitched in game 2 and struck out 4. The Governors play a doubleheader in Brandon against Brandon Valley this afternoon. First pitch of game one is set for noon.