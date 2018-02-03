Governors Stumble Against Yankton

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor basketball team build a 21-9 first quarter lead but a 3 point second quarter allowed Yankton to get back in the game and in the end record a 58-50 win over the Govs Friday night in Pierre. Matthew Mors led the comeback as the talented freshman scored 32 points including 23 in the second half to give Yankton it’ 9th win against 5 losses. Jack Wolgram added 15 for the Bucks who out scored the Governors 49-29 from the second quarter on. Carson Tschetter had a season high 22 points to pace the Governors including 6 field goals from 3-point range. Peyton Zabel struggled offensively for Pierre and scored 13 as the Governors had their two game winning streak snapped and fell to 4 and 11 on the year. The Governors will wrap up their 4 game homestand Tuesday when they host Huron at Riggs High gym.