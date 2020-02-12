Governor’s Student Art Competition created

Creative South Dakota youth will soon have the opportunity to submit their art to a newly created Governor’s Student Art Competition.

Gov. Kristi Noem says it will be a statewide visual arts contest.

Department of Tourism deputy secretary Wanda Goodman says tourists are looking for artistic experiences when they come to the state.

Pierre TF Riggs High School senior Emily Hughes says she appreciates– and hopes for more– artistic opportunities for all students.

Sioux Falls 7th grade student Bria Neff is also looking forward to the annual contest.

The South Dakota Arts Council will work out the specific details of the Governor’s Student Art Competition.