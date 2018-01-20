Governors Struggle in Loss at Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The Pierre Governor basketball team scored a season low 29 points as Watertown downed the Govs 50-29 in ESD basketball Friday night in Watertown. One night after a trip to Sturgis, the Governors made the 3 hour trip to Watertown and struggled to score from the start as Watertown build a 13-4 first quarter lead. Pierre got 15 points out of Peyton Zabel but only 14 points from the rest of the team as they lost their second straight and fell to 2 and 9 on the season. Soloman Bach came off the bench to lead a balanced Arrow attack with 11 points. Pierre shot 27 percent from the field in the loss. The Governors return to action Tuesday night when they travel to Aberdeen to face Aberdeen Central.