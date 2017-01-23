Governor’s Statement on Rep. Wollmann’s Resignation

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard issued the following statement today regarding the resignation of District 8 Rep. Matthew Wollmann: “I think Rep. Wollmann made the right decision, and I will act quickly to name a replacement so District 8 is fully represented during the session.”

