Governor’s Statement on Rep. Wollmann’s Resignation

State Capital
January 23, 2017

 

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard issued the following statement today regarding the resignation of District 8 Rep. Matthew Wollmann:

“I think Rep. Wollmann made the right decision, and I will act quickly to name a replacement so District 8 is fully represented during the session.”


