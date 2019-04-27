Governors Split Doubleheader

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Josh Rowse hit a walk off home run in the bottom of the 7th inning to lift the Pierre Governor spring club baseball team to a 5-4 win over Watertown in the second game of a doubleheader for Pierre in Brookings on Friday. Cody Carr had a pair of hits for Pierre and Jack Van Camp picked up the victory pitching 2.2 innings of scoreless baseball. In the opening game, Brookings scored early and recorded a 5-1 win over Pierre. Brookings scored 4 runs in the second inning off of starting and losing pitcher Gray Zabel. The Governors outhit Brookings 6-3 in the game but committed 6 errors. Andrew Coverdale had 2 of the Governors hits. With the DH split, the Governors are 7-3 on the season as they travel TO Sioux Falls to face Washington in a doubleheader next Friday and then face Brandon Valley for a pair of games on Saturday.