Governors Second at Pierre Invitational

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor gymnastics team was second Monday at the rescheduled Pierre Invitational Gymnastics meet. The Governors scored 137.175 behind team champion Harrisburg who scored 140.675. Micah Moser was second in the All Around with a score of 36.800 which was a season high for her. Meg Erwin finished 5th with a All Around score of 34.525. Harrisburg’s Kenzee Danielsen won the All Around with a score of 37.375. The Governors will return to action on Saturday when they travel to Rapid City to compete in the Rapid City Gym O Rama. Full results can be found below on the link.

Pierre Invitational 1-20-20