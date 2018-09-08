Governors Roll

BOX ELDER, S.D. – The Pierre Governors rollee to a 69-7 win over Douglas Friday night in Box Elder. Pierre scored on every possession they had until the 4th quarter as hey rolled up over 350 yards of total offense and held the winless Patriots to under 50 yards of total offense. Gage Gehring scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and caught a third. Garrett Stout threw for a score and ran for one while back up running back Josh Rounds had a pair scores and Carston Miller, the Governor kicker ran for a score and converted 9 of 10 extra in the game. Douglas scored with 2 seconds left in the game when quarterback David Severson scrambled for 10 yards to avoid the shutout. The 69 points were the most points in a game scored since last year during week 3 when Pierre scored 76 against Douglas. Pierre improved to 2 and 1 on the season and host the only unbeaten team left Class 11Aa, Huron in the Governors annual homecoming contest next Friday.