Governors Roll Yankton

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team rolled to a 61-13 win over Yankton Friday night in an ESD wrestling dual in Pierre. The Governors again recorded 6 pins on the night as they improved to 4-1 in ESD duals and 7 and 1 overall. Pierre host the East West Duals today at Riggs High Gym beginning at 11 am.

106: Hayden Shaffer (PTFR) over Tucker Bahm (YANK) (Fall 1:52) 113: 120: Giovanni Ruffo (YANK) over Daniel Tafoya (PTFR) (MD 13-0) 126: Jack Van Camp (PTFR) over Kyler Lillie (YANK) (Dec 7-4) 132: William Turman (PTFR) over Taten Bahm (YANK) (Fall 1:09) 138: Carlos Ruffo (YANK) over Cade Hinkle (PTFR) (Dec 11-4) 145: Michael Lusk (PTFR) over Ben Tellus (YANK) (Fall 1:42) 152: Barry Browning (PTFR) over (YANK) (For.) 160: Austin Senger (PTFR) over (YANK) (For.) 170: Maguire Raske (PTFR) over Owen Warren (YANK) (MD 15-2) 182: Garrett Leesman (PTFR) over Christian Thorsted (YANK) (Fall 3:06) 195: Gage Gehring (PTFR) over Owen Phillips (YANK) (Fall 1:20) 220: Cole Diedrichsen (YANK) over Gunnar Gehring (PTFR) (Fall 0:38) 285: Pryce Dyk (PTFR) over Trevor Ellis (YANK) (Fall 1:57) (PTFR update 6.00)