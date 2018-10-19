Governors Roll to Shutout Win

PIERRE, S.D. – Garrett Stout had a hand 3 touchdowns as the Pierre Governors finished the 2018 regular season with a 30-0 win over Aberdeen Central Thursday night in high school football in Pierre. Stout intercepted a pass a minute and a half into the game and returned it for touchdown. He also threw a 16 yard touchdown pass to Gage Gehring and scored on a 33 yard run as Pierre finished the regular season with a 7-2 record and overall number 1 seed in the Class 11AA football lplayoffs that begin next Thursday. Mack Rath, the second female to play football in Pierre, added a 22 yard field goal in the second period as Pierre led 23-0 at the half. The Governor defense did the rest holding Aberdeen Central to just over 100 yards of total offense. Aberdeen Central finished 1-8 on the year.