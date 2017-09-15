Governors Roll to Shutout Victory

  • Home > 
September 15, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

HURON, S.D. – Peyton Zabel had a hand in 6 touchdowns and the Pierre Governor defense recorded it’s first shutout of the season with a 43-0 romp over Huron Friday night in high school football. Zabel threw 4 touchdowns passes and ran for two more as the Governor dominated the Tigers at the line of scrimmage. Zabel scored on runs of 43 yards and 2 yards and threw two touchdown passes apiece to Jack Maher of 12 yards and 2 yards. Zabel also found Gage Gehring for two short touchdown passes as the Governors improved to 3-0 with the win. Huron fell to 1 and 3 on the season. Pierre will host Brookings for their homecoming game Friday night.


