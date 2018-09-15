Governors Roll to Homecoming Win

PIERRE, S.D. – Garrett Stout threw for a school record 370 yards and 2 second half touchdowns to lead 2nd ranked Pierre to a 34-7 win over number 1 rated Huron Friday night in the Governors homecoming contest. Stout had touchdown passes of 75 yards to Jason

Schuchard and 32 yards to Jack Mahar inathe third quarter as the Governors won their third straight game. Stout also rushed for a short touchdown run in the first quarter a the Governors racked up 532 yards of total offense. Huron tied the game at 7 in the second quarter on a 39 yard touchdown pass from Jhett McGirr to Kobe Busch but Maguire Raske scored on a 1 yard run on the Governors next possession giving the Governors the lead for good. Pierre was up 20-7 at the half and scored their first touchdown of the second half a minute and a half into the second half. The loss was the first of the year for Huron in four games. The Governors improved to 3 and 1 on the season. Pierre will travel to Brookings to face the Bobcats net Friday.