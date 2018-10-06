Governors Roll to 6th Straight Victory

PIERRE, S.D. -Garrett Stout threw for two touchdown, Maguire Raske ran for a pair and Jack Maher intercepted a pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown as the Pierre Governors downed Mitchell 42-14 in high school football Friday night in Pierre. With the win the Governors won a least a share of the Class 11AA ESD football title and all but secured the number 1 seed in the upcoming high school football playoffs. Gage Gehring also scored on a short touchdown run as the Governors compiled nearly 400 yards of total offense on the night. Pierre improved to 6 and 1 on the season with the win and will travel to Sioux Falls on Friday to face Sioux Falls Roosevelt.