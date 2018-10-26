Governors Roll to 54-14 Win Over Spearfish

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governors built a 48-0 lead after 3 quarters and cruised to a 5-14 win over Spearfish in the opening round of the State Class 11AA football playoffs Thursday night in Pierre. Garrett Stout returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown as Pierre never trailed the rest of the way. Maguire Raskie ran for a pair of touchdowns and caught a 27 yard pass for a touchdown all in the first half. Stout also threw a touchdown pass to Jack Maher early in the third period. Maher also scored on a 1 yard touchdown run in the third period. Pierre ran for 305 yards and threw for 144 yards in the game while the Governor defense limited Spearfish to under 150 yards of total offense with most of that coming in the 4th quarter. With the win the Governors improve to 8 and 2 on the season and will host Brookings in a semi final game in the playoffs next Friday. Spearfish ends their season with a 2 and 8 record.