Governors Roll to 4th Consecutive Win

Brookings, S.D.- The Pierre Governors won for the 4th straight time on Friday night with a 28-0 win over Brookings in Brookings. Garrett Stout ran y1 yards for a touchdown and threw a 3 yard touchdown pass to Jack Maher in the first half. Maguire Raske and Gage Gehring each scored on short touchdown runs in the second half for the Governors who improved to 4-1 on the season. Stout, Raske and Gehring each rushed for over 100 yards in the contest and the Governor defense recorded it’s first shutout of the season holding Brookings to 150 yards of offense on the night. The Governors travel to Sturgis for a matchup against the scoopers nexr Friday.