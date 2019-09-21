Governors Roll in Win Over Tea Area

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor football team is was unstopple again on Friday as they rolled to a 52-27 win over Tea Area in a match up to two time defending state

champions Friday at Phil Trautner Stadium at Hollister Field. Garett Stout had four touchdown passes and ran for an 80 yard score as soon the Governors won their 4th straight. Maguire Raske scored on two long runs and rushed for a game high 216 yards. The Govs had over 500 yards of total offense for a 4th consecutive game. Tea Area’s 27 points and plus 300 total yards were the most Pierre’s defense have given up this year.