Governors Rated Number 1 in Final Class A Wrestling Poll

UNDATED – The Pierre Governor wrestling team is firmly atop the Class A wrestling standings in the final Dakota Grappler wrestling ratings for the season. The Governors amasses 160 points, 15 points better than runner up Rapid City Stevens. Sturgis is third with 111 followed by Rapid City Central and Brandon Valley to round out the top 5. Aberdeen Central is 6th followed by Huron. Chamberlain and Harrisburg are tied for the 8th spot in the ratings. In the individual ratings, the Governors have 4 wrestlers rated number 1 led by Lincoln Turman at 120, William Turman at 132, Micheal Lusk at 145 and Austin Senger at 160. Pryce Dyk at 285 has moved up to the number 3 spot in the individual ratings while Gage Gehring is 4th at 195. Jace Bench-Bresser at 113 and Jack Van Camp at 126 are both rated 7th this week along with Cade Hinkle at 138 and Maguire Raske at 170. Barry Browning is rated 8th at 152. The 11 Governors rated are the most of any team in the Class A ratings. The Region Class A meets that will determine entrants into next week’s State Class A wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls will be wrestled out this weekend. Pierre is in the Region 3A meet in Eagle Butte.