Governors Rated 8th in Team Poll and 5th in Dual Combined A and B Wrestling Ratings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team is ranked 8th in the first Class A and B Combined wrestling ratings from the wrestling website www.dakotagrappler.com. The Governors are ranked 4th in the combined A and B dual ratings. In the Team Ratings, Canton is number 1 while Brandon Valley is rated number 2. Rapid City Stevens, Winner Area and Rapid City Central round out the top 5. The second five have Watertown ranked 6th followed by Burke-Gregory. The Governors are 8th with Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Wagner rounding out the top 10. Yankton, Philip, Sturgis, Chamberlalin and Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica Stickney are rated 11 through 15.

In the dual ratings, Rapid City Stevens is number 1 followed by Watertown, Canton and Pierre. Kimball White Lake-Platte-Geddes is 5th followed by Sturgis. Custer and Winner round out the top 8. The complete A and B Combined polls plus indvidual ratings and the Dynamite Dozen where Chamberlain’s Nash Hutmacher is number 1 can be found on www.dakotagrappler.com.

